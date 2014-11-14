PARIS Nov 14 French conglomerate Bouygues raised its full-year sales forecast on Friday after it posted better-than-expected sales in the third quarter despite a weaker construction market and a price war in telecoms in France.

Bouygues said in a statement that it now expects 2014 sales to be flat to 1 percent lower versus 2013 after it posted a 1 percent rise in quarterly revenue to 9.041 billion euros, above the Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll average of 8.619 billion.

Quarterly current operating profit fell to 420 million euros (522.10 million US dollar) from 531 million a year earlier.

In August, Bouygues forecast 2014 sales would decline by between 1 percent and 2 percent. (1 US dollar = 0.8044 euro) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)