PARIS, June 21 Patrick Drahi, the head of Altice , owner of France's number two telecoms player Numericable-SFR, has offered to buy Bouygues Telecom for 10 billion euros ($11.4 billion) in cash, newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche said on Sunday.

Drahi, who made the offer about 10 days ago is offering to buy all of Bouygues Telecom which has 11 million mobile clients, the paper said, citing several sources.

Bouygues Telecom's parent Bouygues will hold a board meeting on Tuesday to review the offer, the paper also said.

Both Numericable-SFR and Bouygues could not be immediately reached for comment.

In France, the entry of low-cost player Iliad into the mobile market in 2012, has put pressure on prices and on existing players to consolidate, with the loss-making Bouygues Telecom viewed as a likely target.

The billionaire owner of Bouygues, Martin Bouygues, has however declared publicly multiple times that he does not want to sell the telecom unit he created, which sits alongside his father's construction and roads businesses. ($1 = 0.8807 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)