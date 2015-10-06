PARIS Oct 6 Bouygues Telecom, France's third-largest mobile operator, said on Tuesday it aimed to return to sustainable growth in sales and profit in the coming years by cutting costs and growing its fixed and mobile subscriber base.

Bouygues Telecom reiterated in a statement released ahead of its Capital Markets Day that it aimed to reach an EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) margin of at least 25 percent of sales by 2017 and set a target of 35 percent longer-term.

In June, Martin Bouygues, the head of parent company Bouygues, rebuffed a 10 billion euro ($11 billion) bid for Bouygues Telecom by Altice, the holding company of tycoon Patrick Drahi, saying the unit had the means to prosper on its own. ($1 = 0.8942 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)