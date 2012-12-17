PARIS Dec 17 French group Bouygues Telecom expects the government to decide as early as January on its application to allow frequencies now used for voice calls to be used for superfast mobile data instead, its chief executive was quoted as saying.

Olivier Roussat told le Figaro newspaper Bouygues would launch fourth-generation mobile services in the first quarter of 2013 if it were allowed to convert its 1800 MHz spectrum to mobile data usage.

Such an approach, known as spectrum refarming, was used in Britain by leading operator EE, jointly owned by France Telecom and Deutsche Telekom, and has been encouraged by European regulators.

"It would be an intelligent decision for the country since it is pro-consumer and encourages new technologies," Roussat said. "We would be able to market new offers and hire several hundred new employees in our call centres."

Bouygues' competitors - Vivendi's SFR and France Telecom - may fight the approval in court if it was granted because they spent roughly a billion euros on 4G licences last year, and see it as changing rules mid-course.

Iliad, which launched its Free Mobile service in January and has smaller spectrum holdings than its bigger competitors, supports spectrum refarming if the frequencies that are freed up are spread among operators.

French telecoms regulator ARCEP has been reviewing Bouygues Telecom's application for spectrum refarming since July and, by law, must rule in 8 months. (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Dan Lalor)