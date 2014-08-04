PARIS Aug 4 Bouygues said on Monday that its telecoms division will pursue its transformation plan as an independent company and added that no third party had made an offer for the business.

Bouygues issued the comments in response to "recent statements in the press" just days after French telecoms group Iliad unveiled a surprise $15 billion bid for T-Mobile US.

"Bouygues reiterates that Bouygues Telecom is continuing the implementation of its transformation plan announced on June 11, 2014 aimed at securing an independent future," Bouygues said.

"In addition, the group has not received to date any takeover bids for its subsidiary Bouygues Telecom." (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Leigh Thomas)