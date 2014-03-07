Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
PARIS, March 7 Bouygues Telecom shareholder JCDecaux Holding said on Friday that it supports the telecom group's bid for rival Vivendi's SFR.
Bouygues on Thursday unveiled a 10.5 billion euro ($14.53 billion) cash offer for SFR, which would leave Vivendi with 46 percent in the new company, which would be spun off.
JCDecaux Holding, 100 percent owned by the Decaux family and majority shareholder of outdoor advertising group JCDecaux , owns 9.5 percent of Bouygues Telecom. ($1 = 0.7225 Euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Leila Abboud)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)