PARIS, March 6 Bouygues CFO Philippe Marien says on conference call about bid for Vivendi's SFR: * Contacts with France's competition regulator have not yet begun * Ready to take measures to protect competition by infrastructure

and allow MVNOs to keep stimulating competition * Questions of governance will be discussed with Vivendi at later

date * Aim would be to carry out IPO as quickly as possible after the deal

closure * Aims to raise 3 billion from IPO and asset sales * Refuses to comment on whether offer includes a break-up fee