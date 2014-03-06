Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
PARIS, March 6 Bouygues CFO Philippe Marien says on conference call about bid for Vivendi's SFR: * Contacts with France's competition regulator have not yet begun * Ready to take measures to protect competition by infrastructure
and allow MVNOs to keep stimulating competition * Questions of governance will be discussed with Vivendi at later
date * Aim would be to carry out IPO as quickly as possible after the deal
closure * Aims to raise 3 billion from IPO and asset sales * Refuses to comment on whether offer includes a break-up fee
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)