PARIS, March 5 Bouygues has promised to deliver 10 billion euros ($13.7 billion) worth of cost savings from its proposed combination with larger mobile telecoms rival Vivendi's SFR, according to a report in Le Figaro newspaper.

Bouygues' offer, which was expected to be submitted to Vivendi by 1900 GMT, would leave Vivendi will a 40 percent stake in the newly-created company, the paper said without citing sources.

The company will not sell its stake in train and turbine maker Alstom to finance the deal, the report said.

To read le Figaro story, please click here: link.reuters.com/dah47v ($1 = 0.7278 Euros) (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Andrew Callus)