Works council to meet on Tuesday afternoon

Bouygues confirms Telecoms sales to shrink 10 pct this year

PARIS, July 3 France's Bouygues is expected to announce on Tuesday a voluntary redundancy plan at its telecoms unit, threatening several hundreds of jobs, as it struggles with competition from ultra-low-cost new entrant Free Mobile, according to Les Echos.

Bouygues Telecom's works council will meet on Tuesday afternoon, the French daily newspaper reported.

A similar labour-management meeting on cost reductions and potential job cuts is due on Tuesday at the company's rival SFR, a unit of Vivendi.

Bouygues Telecom, which employs 10,000, is facing a drop in sales, which could fall 15 to 20 percent this year, and profitability, despite having launched a cost-reduction plan intended to save 300 million euros ($377.52 million) a year, the newspaper added.

A Bouygues spokesman declined to comment on the agenda for works council meeting.

However, he said that the company still expects sales at the telecoms operation to shrink 10 percent this year and earnings before interest, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to contract by 250 million euros, confirming the company's previous targets.

At 0848 GMT, Bouygues shares, which have lost about 13 percent of their value since the start of the year, were trading 0.42 percent lower at 21.35 euros, underperforming the CAC 40 index, up 0.41 percent. ($1 = 0.7947 euro)

