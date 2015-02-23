Retailer Ted Baker's profit rises on strong UK, Europe sales
March 23 Fashion retailer Ted Baker reported on Thursday a 4.4 percent rise in annual pretax profit, as retail sales surged in Britain and the rest of Europe by more than 10 percent.
Feb 23 Bovis Homes Group Plc
* Fy pretax profit rose 69 percent to 133.5 million stg
* Total dividend up 159 percent to 35 penceper share
* Fy revenue rose 46 percent to 809.4 million stg
* Final dividend 23 penceper share
* Robust current trading (to 20 february 2015) . 479 private reservations achieved in first 7 weeks of 2015 (2014: 468)
* 2,336 cumulative sales achieved at 20 february 2015 for 2015 legal completion (2014: 1,875) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 23 Fashion retailer Ted Baker reported on Thursday a 4.4 percent rise in annual pretax profit, as retail sales surged in Britain and the rest of Europe by more than 10 percent.
March 23 Britain's Kier Group is on track to meet its full-year expectations, the construction and support services company said on Thursday, as it reported a 4 percent rise in first-half profit and a larger order book.