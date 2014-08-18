LONDON Aug 18 British housebuilder Bovis Homes
said it expected to see a significant increase in 2014
profits, in line with its forecasts, as it posted first-half
results boosted by a record number of completions.
Bovis, which has focused on more affluent regions in the
south of England in recent years, said operating profit stood at
51.2 million pounds ($85.7 million) in the period to 30 June
2014, up 150 percent on the same period last year.
The group said the average sale price for 2014 was expected
to be between 210,000 pounds and 215,000 pounds.
($1 = 0.5978 British Pounds)
(Reporting By Costas Pitas; editing by Kate Holton)