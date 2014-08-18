LONDON Aug 18 British housebuilder Bovis Homes said it expected to see a significant increase in 2014 profits, in line with its forecasts, as it posted first-half results boosted by a record number of completions.

Bovis, which has focused on more affluent regions in the south of England in recent years, said operating profit stood at 51.2 million pounds ($85.7 million) in the period to 30 June 2014, up 150 percent on the same period last year.

The group said the average sale price for 2014 was expected to be between 210,000 pounds and 215,000 pounds.

($1 = 0.5978 British Pounds) (Reporting By Costas Pitas; editing by Kate Holton)