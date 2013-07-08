LONDON, July 8 British housebuilder Bovis Homes
reported a large jump in first-half reservations and
sales, helped by government schemes that have boosted home buyer
sentiment, and said it expected to post a strong increase in
housing profit.
The 128-year-old housebuilder, which has focused on building
in more affluent regions in the south of England in recent
years, said on Monday it achived 1,389 net private reservations
in the first six months, a 40 percent increase on the same
period a year ago.
Its net private sales rate per site per week rose by 26
percent to 0.59 compared to the same period last year. In the
second quarter, after the government launched plans to support
struggling home buyers with billions of pounds in loans, the
sales rate was 60 percent higher than the prior year, it said.
Bovis said it completed 963 homes in the first half, with
the average sales price rising by 15 percent to 188,500 pounds
($280,500) primarily due to its strategy of building more
lucrative family homes rather than city centre flats.
"The positive compound effect of increasing volume, the
strong increase in the average sales price and the improving
profit margin will lead to a strong increase in housing profit
in the half year compared to the first half of last year," it
said.
Bovis's remarks echoes that of other larger housebuilders
Persimmon and Taylor Wimpey who last week upped
profit margin forecasts and said they were experiencing an
uplift in buyer demand as a result of government schemes.
Bovis said it continues to buy high quality consented land
and added 2,767 consented plots on 18 sites in the first half on
which it expects to deliver a return on capital of more than 20
percent. Bovis said it was also in talks to buy another 1,018
plots on 11 sites.
Shares in Bovis closed at 775 pence on Friday, valuing the
company at about 1 billion pounds.