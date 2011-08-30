* H1 pretax profit 8.1 mln pounds, vs 3.5 mln in 2010

* Completed 801 units at 163,400 pounds average selling price

* Eyes 10 percent operating margin by year-end

* Shares up 3.5 percent

By Lorraine Turner

LONDON, Aug 30 British housebuilder Bovis Homes reported a doubling of first-half profit, with build-cost savings pushing margins ahead of expectations as selling prices remained relatively stable.

"Assuming stable market conditions from here, we are now looking forward to growing volumes, increasing average sales price, and further improving margins," chief executive David Ritchie said on Tuesday.

Bovis reported a first-half operating margin of 7.5 percent, up from 4.2 percent, and said it was eyeing double digits.

"We have got the visibility today to be talking about approaching 10 percent for the operating margin (by the year-end)," Ritchie said, adding the sales rate in the past eight weeks was up 16 percent.

Bovis's first-half pretax profit rose to 8.1 million pounds, from 3.5 million in the 2010 period, on revenue up 16 percent to 134 million. Private home reservations rose 19 percent.

"With a reduction in build costs in the period and new land coming into the system, significant progress was made on gross margins," Panmure Gordon analysts.

Britain's largest housebuilder, Persimmon , said last week it was targeting an operating margin of about 15 percent in the next two years, with double-digit operating margin growth next year.

Bovis shares were up 3.5 percent at 363.1 pence at 1155 GMT.

ANOTHER RECESSION

"We have set the business up to grow aggressively with stable market conditions ... while we would not welcome a further downturn, the business is well placed to deal with it," said Ritchie.

Fears of another recession continue to plague the British economy, which has barely grown since September and with surveys painting a bleak outlook.

Retailers reported the steepest fall in sales in August in over a year and kept a gloomy outlook, the CBI said last week. ID:nAHLPJE71S]

The consumer mood worsened in July, mutual lender Nationwide's monthly sentiment survey found, with morale close to record lows even before riots in major British cities and a stock market sell-off.

And while mortgage approvals in July were at their highest level since May 2010, according to latest Bank of England data, approvals remained subdued compared with historic norms.

Bovis said the market continued to be restricted by "higher loan to value mortgage lending, particularly affecting first time buyers, who tend to have limited deposits".

Bovis declared an interim dividend of 1.5 pence. ($1 = 0.610 pound) (Editing by Dan Lalor)