LONDON, Nov 8 British homebuilder Bovis Homes said it is on track for double-digit margin growth and reported a 29 percent lift in reservations since August thanks to a rise in the number of sales outlets.

The housebuilder, which said it is trading in line with its expectations, said visitor levels rose 40 percent in the 10 week period from the end-August. It posted a sales rate per site per week of 0.49 compared with 0.45 in the same period last year.

Larger peers Persimmon and Taylor Wimpey also reported stable market conditions in the busy Autumn trading period in recent statements.

The housing industry has been struggling to pick up since the financial crisis, with many consumers reluctant to borrow heavily to buy property while the important first-time buyer market has been shut-down by high-deposit requirements from mortgage lenders.

However Bovis said continued cost cutting will push its full-year operating margin up to 10 percent, rising from 7.5 percent at the half-year stage.

The group, which has opened 29 new sales outlets since the start of year, added it is confident of delivering an increase in return on capital employed (ROCE) of nearly 5 percent in 2011, and at least 7 percent in 2012.

Shares in Bovis were up 2.5 percent at 476.7 pence on Tuesday. (Reporting by Lorraine Turner; Editing by Adveith Nair)