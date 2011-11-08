(Adds detail)
* Sales rate per site per week of 0.49 vs 0.45
* Says 29 new sites launched since Jan
* Eyes 80 active sites at end '11
* Sees operating margin of 10 percent for 2011
LONDON, Nov 8 British homebuilder Bovis Homes
said it is on track for double-digit margin growth and
reported a 29 percent lift in reservations since August thanks
to a rise in the number of sales outlets.
The housebuilder, which said it is trading in line with its
expectations, said visitor levels rose 40 percent in the 10 week
period from the end-August. It posted a sales rate per site per
week of 0.49 compared with 0.45 in the same period last year.
Larger peers Persimmon and Taylor Wimpey also
reported stable market conditions in the busy Autumn trading
period in recent statements.
The housing industry has been struggling to pick up since
the financial crisis, with many consumers reluctant to borrow
heavily to buy property while the important first-time buyer
market has been shut-down by high-deposit requirements from
mortgage lenders.
However Bovis said continued cost cutting will push its
full-year operating margin up to 10 percent, rising from 7.5
percent at the half-year stage.
The group, which has opened 29 new sales outlets since the
start of year, added it is confident of delivering an increase
in return on capital employed (ROCE) of nearly 5 percent in
2011, and at least 7 percent in 2012.
Shares in Bovis were up 2.5 percent at 476.7 pence on
Tuesday.
(Reporting by Lorraine Turner; Editing by Adveith Nair)