Aug 19 Bovis Homes Group PLC :
* Says H1 housing operating profit rises 50% to 20.4 million
STG
* Says average sale price increased by 15% to 188,500 STG
* Says strong trading in the 32 weeks to 9 August 2013 with a
43% rise in
private reservations to 1,712 homes
* Says average sales price for 2013 legal completions expected
to be at least
10% greater than 2012
* Expects return on capital employed for the 2013 full year to
be at least
10.0%
