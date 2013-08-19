Aug 19 Bovis Homes Group PLC : * Says H1 housing operating profit rises 50% to 20.4 million STG * Says average sale price increased by 15% to 188,500 STG * Says strong trading in the 32 weeks to 9 August 2013 with a 43% rise in

private reservations to 1,712 homes * Says average sales price for 2013 legal completions expected to be at least

10% greater than 2012 * Expects return on capital employed for the 2013 full year to be at least

10.0% * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here