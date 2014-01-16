Jan 16 Bovis Homes Group PLC :
* Strong increase in returns in 2013: material growth in
forward order book for
2014
* Expects to announce a significant increase in profit before
tax for 2013, in
line with market expectations
* 19% growth in legal completions to 2,813 (2012: 2,355),
* Increase of 14% in the group's average sales price to
£195,100 (2012:
£170,700)
* Improvement in operating profit margin to approaching 15%
(2012*: 13.3%)
* Achieved 2,773 net private reservations in 2013, 48% ahead of
the 1,873
achieved in 2012
* Profits and roce are both expected to show further strong
improvement in
2014.
* Source text