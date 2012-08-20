* H1 pretax profit 16.2 mln stg vs 8.1 mln stg yoy

LONDON, Aug 20 British housebuilder Bovis Homes Group doubled profit in the first half of 2012, helped by a rise in the number of its sales outlets, and said it expected profit to increase further in the second half of 2012.

The company said on Monday profit before tax for the six months to end-June was 16.2 million pounds ($25.4 million), versus 8.1 million pounds in the same period in 2011. Revenue rose 27 percent to 170.3 million pounds.

The number of its active sales outlets increased by 21 percent to 82 over the period, versus 68 in the same period in 2011, it said.

"As a result of a greater number of active sales outlets with an increasing proportion of new, more profitable sites, the group's profits will, subject to stable market conditions, continue to increase significantly in the second half of 2012, in line with the group's expectations," Chief Executive David Ritchie said in a statement.

The company and its rivals have enjoyed continued strong demand for homes despite the UK's tough economic outlook thanks to a lack of available new homes in Britain and government schemes to spur the market.

They also seized upon the financial crisis as a chance to buy up cheaper developer land and have focused on building in regions where house prices have stayed strong, which has helped them to improve profitability.

Bovis Homes said it completed 944 homes in the six months, versus 801 in the same period last year. The average sales price also rose to 164,000 pounds from 163,400 pounds.

It said it expected the average sales price for 2012 to be 6 percent higher than 2011 and that the company's return on capital for the 2012 full year would rise to 7.5 percent from 5 percent in 2011.

Shares in Bovis Homes closed at 493 pence on Friday, valuing the company at 660.7 million pounds.