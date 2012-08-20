* H1 pretax 16.2 mln stg vs 8.1 mln stg yr ago
* Revenue up 27 pct to 170.3 mln stg
* Doubles interim dividend to 3 pence/shr
* Sees profit rising significantly in H2
* Shares up 2.4 pct, hit five-month high
By Brenda Goh
LONDON, Aug 20 A proposal to boost the supply of
new homes in Britain by allowing builders to develop fewer
"affordable" homes may fall foul of limited mortgage finance for
buyers of more expensive properties, Bovis Homes Group Plc
said on Monday.
The construction of new homes is lagging well below rising
demand as Britain's population surges, leading to pressure to
find ways of boosting supply. A review of the housing market
will reportedly urge the government this week to reduce the
proportion of affordable homes required in housing developments,
in a bid to encourage construction.
But Bovis, which reported a doubling in first-half profit on
the back of strong demand across the industry, said such a
proposal may not be effective, even if it makes individual
properties more profitable.
"Being able to switch from social to private could increase
the value generation from each of those houses, but it may take
longer for us to develop through the site," Bovis Homes Chief
Executive David Ritchie told reporters on Monday.
"If that was to come to fruition as a policy, one of the
concerns would be, h ow are the banks going to support an
increased level of private development?" Richie said. "In the
short term it could potentially be difficult ... to see volumes
growing."
Bovis and its rivals are required under UK law to set aside
a proportion of their schemes to be sold as affordable, cheaper
homes. But a review by the chairman of venture capital group 3i
will suggest this stipulation is relaxed, according to a
report in the Financial Times.
Bovis and its rivals have enjoyed strong demand so far
despite the UK's tough economic outlook, thanks to a shortage of
available new homes in Britain and government efforts to spur
the market.
LENDING CONDITIONS
Home buyers, however, have been hampered by lofty deposit
requirements and stringent lending conditions, as banks seek to
repair their balance sheets in the aftermath of the financial
crisis.
"We need to see some fundamental details as to how the
government are going to encourage banks to lend to an increased
number of private purchasers," Richie said.
The company's profitability has also been boosted by a
strategy to buy up development plots whose value had been
depressed in the financial crisis, along with an increase in the
number of its sales outlets and its focus on building in regions
where house prices have stayed strong.
Bovis's profit before tax for the six months through June
jumped to 16.2 million pounds ($25.4 million) from 8.1 million
in the same period in 2011. It doubled its interim dividend to 3
pence per share and sa i d it expected continued strong growth
through the rest of the year.
"As a result of a greater number of active sales outlets
with an increasing proportion of new, more profitable sites, the
group's profits will, subject to stable market conditions,
continue to increase significantly in the second half of 2012,
in line with the group's expectations," Ritchie said.
The company, whose revenue rose 27 percent to 170.3 million,
pounds, said the average sale price over the period rose to
164,000 pounds from 163,400 and that it expects its average sale
price for 2012 to be 6 percent higher than that achieved in
2011.
Bovis shares were up 2.4 percent at 505 pence by 1016 GMT,
valuing the company at 660.7 million pounds. The stock rose as
high as 511.6p, its highest since March.