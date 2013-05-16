LONDON May 16 British housebuilder Bovis Homes said sales rates and prices were beating management's expectations, becoming the latest in a string of firms in the industry to have seen trading improve on the back of government schemes to help buyers.

The company said it received 989 private net reservations in the 19 weeks to 10 May, 26 percent higher than the same period last year, helped also by a rise in the number of its sales outlets. The number of visitors to its sites rose 29 percent in the year to date compared to the same period last year.

It said sales prices achieved on reservations had been modestly above management's expectations and that it expects average sales prices in its half year results to be materially ahead of the prior year due to improved mix.

"Homebuyer sentiment has been improving and, with the recently announced Government initiatives, sales rates have increased ahead of management's expectations," Chief Executive David Ritchie said on Thursday.

"The increased number of active sales outlets in excellent locations...provides a great opportunity to take advantage of the improving market backdrop and further strengthen shareholder returns," he said.

Bovis also said that these factors were likely to contribute to the company's return on capital improving to 10 percent for 2013, compared to 7.7 percent for 2012.

In March, Britain's finance minister George Osborne announced plans to provide and guarantee billions of pounds in loans to home buyers in a bid to boost construction and home ownership.

Bovis's rivals such as Taylor Wimpey and Barratt Developments have in recent weeks reported improved sales and growing buyer confidence, driven by a surge of buyer interest following the launch of the scheme.

The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors said on May 14 that demand for housing in Britain rose to its highest level in nearly 3-1/2 years in April and a measure of prices notched its first gain since mid-2010.