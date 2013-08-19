LONDON Aug 19 British housebuilder Bovis Homes
posted a 50 percent jump in first-half profit on the
back of higher sales prices and said it expects current strong
trading to significantly boost full year profits.
Bovis, one of a number of builders that are benefiting from
recent government schemes that have lifted home buyer sentiment,
on Monday said it had secured 1,712 private reservations in the
32 weeks to Aug. 9, a 43 percent increase compared to the same
period last year, and was now 90 percent sold for the full year
2013.
Its operating profit for the six months to the end of June
rose to 20.4 million pounds ($31.85 million) from 13.6 million
pounds a year ago, on a 17 percent increase in revenue to 183.2
million pounds. Pretax profit rose 19 percent over the period to
18.6 million pounds.
"The positive trading position, combined with an increasing
proportion of legal completions on new, more profitable sites,
will enable the group to increase profits significantly in 2013
in line with its expectations," Chief Executive David Ritchie
said.
"With a further increase in capital turn, this strong profit
is expected to generate a return on capital for 2013 of at least
10 percent," he said.
The company's average sales price rose 15 percent to 188,500
pounds, ahead of its own expectations, primarily due to it
building more lucrative family homes than apartments. It said it
sees the average sales price for 2013 completions to be at least
10 percent greater than 2012.
It increased its interim dividend by 33 percent to 4 pence
per share.
Shares in Bovis closed at 778.5 pence last Friday, valuing
the company at 1.04 billion pounds.