Pubs operator JD Wetherspoon sees slower sales, warns on taxes
March 10 British pubs operator JD Wetherspoon reported its slowest sales growth in at least seven years on Friday and warned higher taxes would squeeze future results.
Jan 18 Bovis Homes Group PLC : * Expects return on capital employed of circa 7.5% for year-end December 31 * Says expects to announce profit before tax for 2012 ahead of market
expectations * Sees significant increase in operating profit margin to circa 13.5% (2011:
10.0%) * Says group's average sale price rose 5% to 170,000 STG * Says expects strong improvement in the group's returns in 2013, assuming
stable mrket conditions
March 10 British pubs operator JD Wetherspoon reported its slowest sales growth in at least seven years on Friday and warned higher taxes would squeeze future results.
* CEO Stuart Vann says "not willing to chase rates down" in home insurance on price comparison websites.
LONDON, March 10 British annuity provider JRP posted an above-forecast 58 percent rise in 2016 operating profit to 164 million pounds ($199.34 million) on Friday, the first results since the company was formed through the merger of two rival insurers.