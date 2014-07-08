July 8 Bovis Homes Group Plc

* Legal completions in h1 2014 54% higher at 1,487

* H1 2014 operating margin expected to be at least 15%

* As at 30 june 2014 cumulative reservations achieved to date and expected to legally complete in 2014 44% higher at 3,297 homes

* Achieved 1,816 net private reservations during six months to 30 june 2014, a 31% increase year on year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: