* On course to deliver a strong result for 2014 with an increase in volumes expected of circa 30% over 2013

* Average sales price for 2014 legal completions expected to be approximately 10% greater than in 2013

* Operating margin for 2014 expected to be circa 17% (2013: 14.9%)

* Normal seasonal pattern in trading activity during 2014 with a weaker summer period followed by an improvement in autumn

* Expects to continue its strong growth in volumes, profits and return on capital employed, based on current market conditions continuing

* On course to deliver a strong result for 2014 and is targeting volumes of circa 3,650 homes

* Sales rates have been robust albeit lower in second half of year compared to strong equivalent period in 2013

In 43 weeks to 31 october 2014, group achieved 2,886 net private reservations (2013 comparable: 2,334)