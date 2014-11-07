Investment banks ditch the diet and look to expand - study
* Investment banks set to boost returns after lean years - study
Nov 7 Bovis Homes Group Plc
* On course to deliver a strong result for 2014 with an increase in volumes expected of circa 30% over 2013
* Average sales price for 2014 legal completions expected to be approximately 10% greater than in 2013
* Operating margin for 2014 expected to be circa 17% (2013: 14.9%)
* Normal seasonal pattern in trading activity during 2014 with a weaker summer period followed by an improvement in autumn
* Expects to continue its strong growth in volumes, profits and return on capital employed, based on current market conditions continuing
* On course to deliver a strong result for 2014 and is targeting volumes of circa 3,650 homes
* Sales rates have been robust albeit lower in second half of year compared to strong equivalent period in 2013
* In 43 weeks to 31 october 2014, group achieved 2,886 net private reservations (2013 comparable: 2,334) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Investment banks set to boost returns after lean years - study
FRANKFURT, March 17 The operator of Frankfurt airport, Fraport, said on Friday it expects Lufthansa to grow its long-haul business at the hub despite a row over a foray by budget airlines into the airport.
March 17 British recruiting firm SThree reported flat gross profit at constant currency for the first quarter, held back by a slower UK and Ireland market following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.