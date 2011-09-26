* New resources would allow Arrow LNG trains 1 & 2 to expand to 4.6 mtpa

* Arrow LNG expects to make FID in late 2013 (Adds Arrow Energy CEO comments)

Sept 26 Arrow Energy, a venture between Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) and PetroChina , has raised its offer for Australian gas explorer Bow Energy by 2 percent to A$535 million ($524.2 million).

Bow Energy said in a statement on Monday it had recommended shareholders vote in favour of the A$1.52 per share bid, up from the previous offer price of A$1.48 per share.

Arrow Energy would use Bow's gas assets to expand the first two trains on its liquefied natural gas project near Australia's eastern port of Gladstone.

"This transaction, should it go through has the real potential to allow us to strengthen our reserves base and expand our train sizes of our first two trains," Arrow Energy chief executive officer Andrew Faulkner told Reuters on Monday.

"What we have at the moment is a project where we are looking at 4 or 4.2 million tonne trains as our base case at the moment. We absolutely have the gas necessary to do that so we don't require this deal, we have the existing gas reserves."

The Arrow LNG project, which is expected to come online around 2017, is one of four coal-seam gas to LNG projects worth an estimated $70 billion near Gladstone.

The first phase of the project was expected produce 8 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG, and Arrow Energy had been planning to eventually expand Arrow LNG to 16 mtpa. The Bow acquisition would allow Arrow LNG first phase to produce 9.2 mtpa and expand beyond 16 mtpa.

Arrow announced its initial offer on Aug. 22 in a bid to acquire resources to fuel its Australian gas-export project. The revised offer followed further talks between Bow and Arrow and comes after a steep sell-off in global financial markets.

Shares in Bow closed at A$1.465 on Monday, down from a peak of A$1.565 last month, but well above its pre-bid price below 90 cents.

Chief Executive Officer of Bow Energy, Mr John de Stefani, said: "Bow has developed its coal seam gas assets successfully to a point where the involvement of a major player is ultimately required to best take the projects to the next step."

Arrow Energy is expected to make a final investment decision on Arrow LNG at the end of 2013, joining a crowded field of coal seam gas to LNG projects in Australia's eastern Queensland state.

The project may face stiff competition for labour and resources from other LNG projects, but Faulkner said it might also benefit from starting its projects a few years later than others.

"One of the benefits that Arrow might have being a year or two behind some of the others is that we will be able to pick up some of the labour force as they come off some of the other projects," Faulkner said.

Two of the other coal seam gas projects in the area, Origin Energy and ConocoPhillips' Australia Pacific LNG and BG Group's Queensland Curtis Island LNG also have plans to expand their initial production capacity. ($1 = 1.021 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede in Perth and Michael Smith in Sydney; Editing by Ed Davies and Lincoln Feast)