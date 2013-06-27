* MEP Bowles, recent critic of CLO/CDOs, has son in the industry

By Owen Sanderson and Robert Smith

LONDON, June 27 (IFR) - Sharon Bowles MEP, chair of the European Parliament's economic and monetary affairs committee and architect of much structured finance regulation, has a son working as a CDO structurer - the very corner of the industry which has most to lose from the risk retention proposals for securitisations.

The European Parliament, Council and Commission worked together on the "skin-in-the-game" proposals, which, in their latest version, force CLO managers to hold the equity in their deals.

CLOs are essentially loan funds, so this is like asking asset managers to seed their funds from their own pockets rather than raise money externally.

Bowles, speaking to the Global ABS conference in Brussels last week, said "it was never the intention of the [risk retention] legislation to allow the selling on of the retained tranche, nor for us to find it being taken on by asset managers while banks run off with the fees".

But CLO issuers assert that selling on the retained tranche is a core part of their business model. These vehicles do not "originate to distribute" as is the case in residential mortgage-backed securitisations, and their portfolios are usually bought in the secondary market.

"The proposed CLO retention changes have a political element with some politicians seemingly unwilling to change their minds no matter how convincing the argument," said Ranbir Singh Lakhpuri, portfolio manager, leveraged finance at Insight Investment, speaking at S&P's European Leveraged Finance conference.

"This has impacted but not closed the European CLO pipeline."

A month before this speech, Bowles' son Damian Horton joined US investment bank Cantor Fitzgerald, as a CDO structurer and deal originator, based in London.

Cantor recently hired a European CLO team, also announcing in mid-May that Jason Eppleston had joined as head of structured credit origination and Simon Gold as head of structured credit trading Europe the previous September.

Cantor has yet to be awarded a public mandate for a new issue European CLO. In general, these structures are simpler than pre-crisis CDOs, being backed largely by senior secured loans with no embedded structured finance and no derivatives.

Bowles described CDOs as part of the "alphabet soup" of CDS, ABS, CDO and MBS assets" in 2012.

A spokesman for Bowles confirmed that Horton works as a CDO structurer and said the situation presents no conflict.

Horton said that any job in European finance would come under his mother's remit, and that her role does not present any conflicts in his work. He cited her recent speech as demonstrating there are no grounds for suspecting favourable treatment.

Managers have their performance aligned with the portfolio by taking most of their fees after bondholders get paid, and are usually thinly capitalised asset management firms. Equity in CLO and CDO deals usually comes from a third party, who will usually work with the manager from an early stage.

Recent standards from the EBA implementing the latest version of the risk retention (skin-in-the-game) rules banned this practice outright, causing outrage in the newly-recovered CLO market. One deal, Alcentra's Jubilee 2013, had to be restructured in the middle of marketing so that it met the new requirements.

The reception Bowles received at Global ABS was decidedly mixed. One senior securitisation lawyer said that if she was a friend of the industry, he would hate to see what an enemy looked like, while a senior rating agency director described her position, facing both the industry and other politicians, as "impossibly difficult".

While Bowles has pushed for stringent application of the latest risk retention rules irrespective of the damage it could do to the CLO market structure, she has defended the industry in the past.

Her speech to Global ABS said that when risk retention was first proposed in CRD II, she was not a fan of it. The entire issue was caught up in the demonising of all securitisations that was prevalent at the time, she said, describing it as a crude tool.

"I fought hard to stop it being increased by Parliament to 10% or even more, which was a real threat both in CRD II and again more recently in CRD IV," she said.

Horton has recently been critical of the excesses in the structured credit industry, in March saying on Twitter "I see a resurgence of CDOs, so would describe things as dangerous. Need new banks, not another 2006."

In December 2012, he described complex CDO structuring as "book upfront profits by bond issuance (time travel) paid for by higher future loss rate."

Bowles and Horton co-authored a chapter in a book for the New Economics Foundation about the future of banking. The chapter acknowledged that investment banking has an important role to play in our economies, but went on to outline a system for capital allocation which is a hybrid of crowd-funding and franchise subsidiaries. (Reporting By Owen Sanderson)