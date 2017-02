LONDON, July 4 Bowleven PLC : * First oil investment in Bowleven new ventures * First oil has acquired a 30% holding in bowleven's east African focused new

ventures subsidiary * First oil have committed to fund up to $9 million of an initial work

programme (net carry of $6 million), * Deal includes a further commitment to fund up to $12.5 million (net carry of

$5 million)