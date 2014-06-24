AstraZeneca receives fresh blow to potassium drug
LONDON, March 17 AstraZeneca said on Friday that U.S. regulators had rejected the British company's new drug for high potassium levels, in the latest setback to the product.
June 24 Bowleven Plc
* Has delivered its strategic intent to sell part of its interest in etinde permit, offshore cameroon, by entering into a conditional agreement with lukoil and newage.
* Bowleven will reduce its interest in etinde permit from 75% to 25% and receive aggregate consideration of approximately $250 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Astrazeneca enters into a strategic collaboration with Circassia for the development and commercialization of Tudorza and Duaklir in the United States
March 17 Britain's Tullow Oil Plc said on Friday it would raise about 607 million pounds ($748 million) through a rights issue of 466.9 million shares as it look to reduce debt.