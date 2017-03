LONDON, July 15 Bowleven Plc

* Announces that it has reached a mutually acceptable agreement with Petrofac to terminate strategic alliance agreement

* This satisfies one of conditions of LUKOIL and newage farm-out transaction announced on 24 June 2014

* Under this arrangement bowleven will pay $9 million to Petrofac upon completion of farm-out transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Editing by Neil Maidment)