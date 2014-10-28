UPDATE 3-Emerging markets, online growth help Zara-owner Inditex outpace H&M
* Feb apparel sales down 9 pct in Germany (Adds details, analyst comment, shares)
Oct 28 Bowleven Plc :
* Etinde - longstop date extension confirmed
* All parties have now signed extension of Etinde farm-out transaction longstop date to 31 December 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Feb apparel sales down 9 pct in Germany (Adds details, analyst comment, shares)
HONG KONG, March 15 Hong Kong's securities regulator has fined and reprimanded a subsidiary of Bank of Communications (Bocom) for failing to "discharge its duties" as a sole sponsor of a listing application of a mainland Chinese company in the city, it said on Wednesday.
* Shares 2nd-worst performer on blue-chip DAX index (Recasts with CEO comment, adds analyst, share price, background)