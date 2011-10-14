* Finds 11 metres of oil at Sapele-3 well

* Sees reserves upgrade as oil extends beyond mapped area (Adds detail)

LONDON Oct 14 British oil explorer Bowleven said it found more oil and some gas at its block off the coast of Cameroon, leading it to flag a likely upgrade in its resource estimates.

The company said on Friday that the Sapele-3 well, the fourth exploration well to be drilled by Bowleven in the Sapele area, found 11 metres of oil in an area which extended further than it had expected, beyond its mapped area.

As a result, Bowleven anticipates a "significant upward revision" to the oil resource estimates for this block and another.

"The results at Sapele-3 represent another step towards our overarching strategy of converting resources to reserves whilst highlighting the extensive exploration potential in the basin," Chief executive Kevin Hart, a former finance director at FTSE 100 oil firm Cairn Energy , said.

Drilling will continue to test deeper parts of the well, the company said, before it undertakes other testing. It also has plans to evaluate a gas and condensate discovery.

Shares in Bowleven, which have fallen by 76 percent in the last three months, lagging the European oil and gas index by 68 percent, closed at 75.25 pence on Thursday, valuing the company at 169.6 million pounds ($267 million). ($1 = 0.636 British Pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)