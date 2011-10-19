* Additional funds to help pay for 2012 work programme

LONDON Oct 19 West Africa-focused oil firm Bowleven is seeking to raise $120 million via a placing to help fund the continued exploration and appraisal of an oil field it has discovered off the coast of Cameroon.

The company said on Wednesday that without raising funds there would be a significant impact on its ability to carry out its plans for its asset in Cameroon as it will only have around $15 million of cash at the end of October.

The placing is conditional on a resolution being passed at a general meeting scheduled for early November.

Bowleven also flagged a $42 million write-off in relation to an exploration permit in Gabon and a $23 million foreign exchange movement cost ahead of its annual results in November.

The company, which is worth $391.1 million, said it will consider bringing partners into its permits in Cameroon which could help fund exploration costs.

Shares in Bowleven, which have fallen 61 percent in the last three months, traded 1 percent lower at 113.75 pence at 0707 GMT. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Lorraine Turner)