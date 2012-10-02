Oil ticks up on supply cuts, rising U.S. output caps gains
SINGAPORE, Feb 27 Brent oil prices edged up on Monday and were set to rise for five out of seven sessions as a global supply glut appears to ease, but rising U.S. production limited gains.
DAKAR Oct 2 U.K. energy firm Bowleven said on Tuesday that production from its Etinde oil project in Cameroon is expected to start up in 2015, not 2013.
The Chairman of the company's Cameroon unit, EurOil, had said on Sept. 24 in Yaounde that the production phase of the project would start next year.
"Bowleven seeks to clarify that guidance for its Etinde project offshore Cameroon has not changed from the previously stated date of 2015," the company said in an email.
Bowleven is the operator of the Etinde permit area and holds a 75 percent stake through wholly-owned local unit EurOil.
Cameroon is one of sub-Saharan Africa's oldest oil producers and is struggling to maintain output levels.
Production so far this year has averaged a little over 60,000 barrels per day, down from a peak of 185,000 bpd hit in the mid-1980s.
SINGAPORE, Feb 27 Brent oil prices edged up on Monday and were set to rise for five out of seven sessions as a global supply glut appears to ease, but rising U.S. production limited gains.
TOKYO, Feb 27 Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) said on Monday it has increased the size of its first bond offer since the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster by nearly 30 percent, after investors showed strong interest in the debt sale.
LONDON, Feb 24 "Volatility can be neither created nor destroyed, rather it transforms from one form into another," is a pretty fair summary of how the oil market works (with apologies to physicists).