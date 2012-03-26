March 26 Bowleven said two of its exploration wells in the Douala Basin in Cameroon encountered oil, and the West Africa-focused oil firm reported a narrower first-half loss.

Bowleven, which has been in the news lately after Turkmenistan-focused Dragon Oil revealed it was in the early stages of making a bid for the firm, said one of the wells tested high quality light oil.

The company added it was fully funded for its current exploration and appraisal programme on Etinde and Bomono -- two exploration sites in Cameroon.

Bowleven was also currently in active discussions with a number of banks for further funding needs for development activities, Chief Executive Kevin Hart told Reuters.

"The equity markets are the last resort," Hart said.

Bowleven said it continued to review potential opportunities to acquire additional acreage in Africa, and to review farm-out opportunities to optimise the exploitation of its overall portfolio.

The company reported a loss of $5.5 million for the six months ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $15.7 million a year earlier.

Bowleven's shares, which have lost 34 percent of their value since Dragon Oil said last month that it would not make a bid for Bowleven, were trading up 14 percent at 100.5 pence at 0942 GMT on Monday on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Brenton Cordeiro)