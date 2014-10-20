Oct 20 Private equity firm Bowmark Capital said
it made three appointments to expand its investment team.
The firm appointed Stephen Delaney investment director,
while Antonia Cheong and Tom Elliott joined as investment
managers.
Delaney has seven years of experience with Darwin Private
Equity. Prior to that, he worked in corporate finance at
Citigroup Inc and KPMG.
Cheong joins Bowmark from DC Advisory, where she was part of
the corporate finance team focusing on the business services
sector.
Elliott spent eight years at PwC, latterly as a member of
the corporate finance team focusing on the consumer and leisure
sectors.
(Reporting by Anannya Pramanick)