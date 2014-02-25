SAN FRANCISCO Feb 25 Fast-growing cloud storage
firm Box, which could go public as soon as 2014, has asked
former Symantec CEO Enrique Salem to help it adapt its
security infrastructure to a sharp rise in smartphone and tablet
use in the workplace.
Box Chief Executive Officer Aaron Levie said in a Tuesday
blogpost that Salem, who left the security software giant in
2012, will come onboard as a special advisor, working with
security firms and partners to better protect its corporate
clients in the mobile era.
Protecting data has become increasingly crucial as
corporations continue to drive adoption of the so-called cloud,
where data and computing is handled via remote servers. The
proliferation of smartphones also mean companies now have to
manage security across a more complex network than in the past.
"Enterprises are facing a tremendous shift in information
security today," Levie said. ()
"The proliferation of new devices that are brought in by
employees, the global nature of work that ensures collaboration
across business boundaries, and the dramatic rise of cloud
applications used across an organization all pose new challenges
for enterprises in managing their information."
Box, one of Silicon Valley's highly anticipated initial
public offering candidates, has selected Morgan Stanley, Credit
Suisse and JPMorgan Chase & Co to lead a proposed IPO, sources
told Reuters in November.
The eight-year-old company focuses on selling online storage
to enterprise clients, and charges them a fee for additional
space and services. Like rival Dropbox, it has been able to
steadily gain market share through innovative Internet-based
products, and despite competition from tech giants like Google
Inc, Microsoft Corp and Apple Inc.
The company has been valued at more than $1.2 billion by
private investors, according to 2012 venture rounds, although it
remains unclear whether the company is profitable.
Salem left a company that once dominated security software
but was then struggling to turn around. Its shares fell 19
percent during his tenure.