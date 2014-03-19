By Gerry Shih
SAN FRANCISCO, March 19 Online storage provider
Box Inc has appointed Cisco Systems Inc senior
executive Padmasree Warrior to its board of directors, the
company said Wednesday, as it gears up for its anticipated stock
market flotation.
Warrior, Cisco's chief technology and strategy officer, is
the latest high-profile tech executive to join Box, following on
the heels of Gary Reiner, former General Electric Co
chief information officer and Dana Evan, a former Verisign Inc
executive.
Wall Street sources told Reuters in November Box had chosen
a syndicate of banks including Morgan Stanley, Credit
Suisse Group AG and JP Morgan Chase & Co to
lead the initial public offering.
The sources said the IPO will mostly likely take place in
the coming few months.
Aaron Levie, Box's 29-year-old chief executive, said in a
statement that Warrior possessed expertise in building large
technology companies and distributing and competing in "dynamic
markets".
(Reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by Sophie Hares)