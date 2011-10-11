* Bessemer, NEA join prior investors Andreessen, Draper
* Funds will help Box double employees, launch new program
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 11 Business-software company
Box has won $81 million in funding to expand its business,
illustrating investors' continued appreciation for start-up
companies that tap into the cloud.
The new funding almost doubles Palo Alto, California-based
Box's previous round, $48 million raised in February. New
backers included strategic investors salesforce.com (CRM.N) and
SAP Ventures, along with Bessemer Venture Partners and NEA.
Prior investors, including Andreessen Horowitz and Draper
Fisher, also joined in the round.
Box, formerly known as Box.net, plans to use the funds for
expansion, with a goal of doubling employees to about 600,
Chief Executive Aaron Levie told Reuters. In a program dubbed
the Box Innovation Network, it also plans to start funding and
consulting developers working on applications that work with
Box, much as apps from Google Apps, salesforce.com and others
do now.
Box allows companies to store and access data in the
cloud-- networks of servers often run and maintained by others,
allowing for access from anywhere. Box also runs apps that
perform common business tasks such as managing orders and
production scheduling.
Levie said the company wants to take business from
established players that overlap with Box, like Microsoft's
(MSFT.O) Sharepoint or Oracle ORCL.O. About 77 percent of
Fortune 500 companies already use Box, he said.
Similar players include San Francisco-based Dropbox, which
is geared toward consumers and is raising its own new funding
round. Domo, a startup based in Salt Lake City that offers
business-intelligence services, raised an initial $33 million
round in July.
Venture-capital backers are placing increasing chunks of
cash in cloud-computing companies as businesses and consumers
step up their use of remote storage. Major companies such as
Amazon.com Inc, Google Inc, and Apple Inc are also making
sizable investments in the area.
(Reporting by Sarah McBride, editing by Dave Zimmerman)