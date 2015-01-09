Jan 9 Data storage provider Box Inc IPO-BOX.N said it expected its initial public offering of 12.5 million shares to be priced at $11-$13 per share, valuing the company at up to $1.55 billion.

The company expects to raise up to $162.5 million from the offering of class A common shares, it said in a regulatory filing. (1.usa.gov/1xXTi1b) (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)