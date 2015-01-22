Jan 22 Box Inc's initial public offering has been priced at $14 per share, an underwriter said, valuing the online data storage provider at about $1.67 billion.

At that price, the company's IPO raised about $175 million. The price is above the expected range of $11-$13 per share.

Box is selling all of the 12.5 million Class A common stock in the offering.

Shares of Box are expected to start trading on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "BOX".

Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse and J.P. Morgan are among the major underwriters for the offering. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin Paxton)