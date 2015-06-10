June 10 Cloud storage provider Box Inc
reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue as more
customers subscribed to its content-sharing platform.
The company's net loss attributable to shareholders widened
to $47.3 million, or 40 cents per share, in the first quarter
ended April 30, from $38.6 million, or $2.81 per share, a year
earlier.
Excluding items, the company reported a loss of 28 cents per
share, beating the average analyst estimate of 31 cents,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company added more than 2,000 customers in the quarter,
taking its total number of customers above 47,000.
Revenue rose 44.8 percent to $65.6 million, beating the
average estimate of $63.7 million.
(Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon
Jennings)