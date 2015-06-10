(Adds CEO comment, details from conference call)
June 10 Cloud storage provider Box Inc
raised its full-year forecast as more customers subscribed to
its content-sharing platform.
Shares of the company, whose customers include AstraZeneca
Plc, General Electric Co and Chevron Corp
, rose about 8.7 percent in extended trading on
Wednesday.
"Box expects to be cashflow breakeven by the end of next
fiscal year, and in terms of profitability, that would come
thereafter" Chief Executive Aaron Levie told Reuters without
giving a specific timeline.
Box had earlier said it does not expect to be profitable for
the foreseeable future due to continuing investments in scaling
business.
Box, which won customers like Deloitte and Touche LLP,
Hewlett-Packard Co and Halliburton Co in the
first quarter, said it closed five deals that were greater than
$500,000 compared to just two deals a year ago.
Box added more than 2,000 customers in the first quarter,
taking its total number of customers above 47,000.
The company said it surpassed 37 million registered users,
compared with 34 million at the end of the fourth quarter.
The number of paying users grew 70 percent from a year
earlier, and now accounts for more than 10 percent of total
users, the company said.
Box raised its full-year forecast to $286 million-$290
million from $281 million-$285 million earlier.
The online file-sharing and personal cloud content
management service for businesses leverages a "freemium"
business model, providing up to 10 GB of free storage for
personal accounts and charging for additional space.
In April, Box launched its premium security service, which
lets businesses control their encryption keys, the encoding
tools used to keep data safe.
The company's main competitors include privately held
Dropbox, Microsoft Corp's OneDrive, Citrix Systems
Inc's ShareFile and Google Inc's Drive.
Box, which reported its second-ever quarterly results as a
public company, forecast current-quarter revenue of $69 million
to $70 million, above the average analyst estimate of $66.98
million.
The company's net loss attributable to shareholders widened
to $47.3 million, or 40 cents per share, in the first quarter
ended April 30, from $38.6 million, or $2.81 per share, a year
earlier.
Excluding items, the company reported a loss of 28 cents per
share, beating the average analyst estimate of a loss of 31
cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 44.8 percent to $65.6 million, beating the
average estimate of $63.7 million.
Box's shares closed at $17.79 on the New York Stock Exchange
on Wednesday.
