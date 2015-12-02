(Adds share activity and forecast; compares Q3 results with
estimates)
Dec 2 Cloud storage provider Box Inc
raised its full-year revenue forecast for the third time as more
users sign up for its services.
Shares of the company, which also reported
better-than-expected quarterly revenue, were up 1.7 percent at
$14.40 in extended trading on Wednesday.
Box, whose customers include AstraZeneca Plc,
General Electric Co and Procter & Gamble Co, said
it expects revenue of $299 million-$300 million for the year
ending January, up from its previous forecast of $295-$297
million.
Box's revenue rose 38 percent to $78.7 million in the third
quarter ended Oct. 31, beating the average analyst estimate of
$76.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's net loss attributable to shareholders widened
to $55.1 million from $51.2 million in the quarter. On a
per-share basis, however, the loss narrowed to 45 cents from
$3.40 due to an increase in the number of shares outstanding.
Excluding items, Box reported a loss of 31 cents per share,
in line with analysts' average estimate.
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)