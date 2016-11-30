Nov 30 Box Inc, which provides cloud-based services for content management, reported a 30.7 percent rise in its quarterly revenue as it continues to increase its customer base.

The company's net loss narrowed to $38.23 million, or 30 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 31, from $55.1 million, or 45 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $102.8 million from $78.7 million. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)