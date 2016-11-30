BRIEF-Hugo barra joining Facebook to lead all virtual reality efforts, including Oculus team - Mark Zuckerberg in FB post
* Hugo Barra joining Facebook to lead all virtual reality efforts, including Oculus team - Mark Zuckerberg in FB post
Nov 30 Box Inc, which provides cloud-based services for content management, reported a 30.7 percent rise in its quarterly revenue as it continues to increase its customer base.
The company's net loss narrowed to $38.23 million, or 30 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 31, from $55.1 million, or 45 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $102.8 million from $78.7 million. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
Jan 25 A federal judge refused to order Wal-Mart Stores Inc to pay $80 million in penalties in a lawsuit alleging the retailer failed to pay hundreds of truck drivers in California the minimum compensation for certain tasks, the Associated Press reported.