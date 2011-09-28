(Adds clarification of London 2012 seeding)
By Alan Baldwin
Sept 28 Amateur boxing body AIBA rejected
criticism of the seeding system for the world championships in
Azerbaijan on Wednesday and accused critics of landing a "cheap
shot" and lacking understanding of the rules.
All nine Azeri boxers in the championships, which serve as
qualifiers for the London 2012 Olympics, are seeded in their
weight divisions under a system introduced last month.
The decision means some boxers are seeded above their world
rankings and should have an easier passage to the medal rounds
than would otherwise be the case.
"AIBA objects to the insinuations contained in recent media
reports that changes...in relation to the seeding of boxers at
the World Championships were introduced for any improper
purpose," AIBA said in a statement.
"The insinuations are nothing more than a cheap shot and
demonstrate unfamiliarity with the rules, structure and ethos of
AIBA and AIBA competitions."
The draw has fuelled further controversy after the BBC last
week aired allegations, strongly denied by AIBA, that Azerbaijan
was promised two gold medals at the Olympics in exchange for a
$9 million loan to World Series Boxing run under the auspices of
AIBA.
Damian Collins, a British member of Parliament, has called
for the International Olympic Committee to ensure all
competitors in London next year are there on merit.
AIBA has promised to set up an investigation committee into
the allegations.
The world body, which emphasised its "zero tolerance
attitude to corruption", declared in an initial statement that
the new seeding practice brought the world championships into
line with the Olympic boxing tournament and other Olympic
sports.
However, after saying that Britain would have six seeds
automatically at the Olympics as host nation of London 2012,
they later recognised that was not the case.
"The explanation should have referred to the quota system
rather than the seeding system," AIBA said in a revised
statement.
AIBA added that the rule change was introduced to encourage
countries "which might not otherwise consider hosting the AIBA
World Championships, to host this prestigious event."
This year's world championships had been scheduled
originally for Busan, South Korea, but were switched to
Azerbaijan last year.
"The practice of automatic seeding and qualification for
host countries is widespread across international sport," AIBA
said.
"At the recent IAAF World Championships held in Daegu,
Korea, as host nation, was entitled to enter one athlete in each
competition regardless of the entry standard."
(Editing by Ed Osmond; For Reuters sports blog Left Field go
to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)