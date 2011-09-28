Sept 28 Amateur boxing body AIBA rejected criticism of the seedings for the world championships in Azerbaijan on Wednesday and accused critics of landing a 'cheap shot' and lacking understanding of the rules.

All nine Azeri boxers in the championships, which serve as qualifiers for the London 2012 Olympics, are seeded in their weight divisions under a system introduced last month.

The decision means some boxers are seeded above their world rankings and should have an easier passage to the medal rounds than would otherwise be the case.

"AIBA objects to the insinuations contained in recent media reports that changes...in relation to the seeding of boxers at the World Championships were introduced for any improper purpose," AIBA said in a statement.

"The insinuations are nothing more than a cheap shot and demonstrate unfamiliarity with the rules, structure and ethos of AIBA and AIBA competitions."

The draw has fuelled further controversy after the BBC last week aired allegations, strongly denied by AIBA, that Azerbaijan was promised two gold medals at the Olympics in exchange for a $9 million loan to World Series Boxing run under the auspices of AIBA.

Damian Collins, a British member of Parliament, has called for the International Olympic Committee to ensure all competitors in London next year are there on merit.

AIBA has promised to set up an investigation committee into the allegations.

The world body, which emphasised its "zero tolerance attitude to corruption", said the new seeding practice brought the world championships into line with the Olympic boxing tournament and other Olympic sports.

It pointed out that Britain, as the host nation, was entitled automatically to have six of its boxers seeded at London 2012.

AIBA added that the rule change was introduced to encourage countries "which might not otherwise consider hosting the AIBA World Championships, to host this prestigious event."

This year's world championships had been scheduled originally for Busan, South Korea, but were switched to Azerbaijan last year.

"The practice of automatic seeding and qualification for host countries is widespread across international sport," AIBA said.

"At the recent IAAF World Championships held in Daegu, Korea, as host nation, was entitled to enter one athlete in each competition regardless of the entry standard."

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by John Mehaffey; For Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)