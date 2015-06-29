NEW DELHI, June 29 India's Olympic hero Vijender Singh has signed a multi-year promotional agreement with Queensberry Promotions and turned professional, the boxer announced on Monday.

Singh's middleweight bronze at the 2008 Beijing Olympics helped raise the game's profile in the country and the 29-year-old has since been the face of Indian boxing.

"I'm excited to turn pro and looking forward to the new chapter of my life," Singh, who was expected to represent India at the Rio Olympics next year, said in a statement.

"I want to train hard and perform for my country at the global level... My immediate goal will be to work hard and make a good boxing record in the next year or so."

The boxer from the north Indian state of Haryana will now base himself in Manchester and train under Lee Beard, who worked with British boxer Ricky Hatton.

Singh will fight a minimum six times in the first year, the statement added. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)