MOSCOW Oct 5 Ukraine's Vladimir Klitschko retained his heavyweight world titles with a points victory over Russian challenger Alexander Povetkin in Moscow's Olimpiyskiy stadium on Saturday.

The 37-year-old Klitschko, whose record improved to 61 wins and three losses, knocked Povetkin, undefeated in his 26 previous fights, down four times to earn a unanimous points victory and hold on to his WBA, IBO, IBF and WBO crowns.

Klitschko's older brother, Vitali, holds the WBC belt. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Martyn Herman)