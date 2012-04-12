UPDATE 6-Adele sweeps Grammy awards in upset victory over Beyonce
* David Bowie's final album 'Blackstar' wins five (Rewrites, adds show highlights)
BERLIN, April 12 Vladimir Klitschko will have a rematch with American challenger Tony Thompson in the Swiss city of Berne on July 7, the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO world heavyweight champion said on Thursday.
The 36-year-old Ukrainian knocked out Thompson in their first bout in 2008.
"Thompson has a very good technique and gave me one of the toughest challenges of my career," Klitschko said in a statement.
The champion, who beat Britain's David Haye in July 2011, has a 57-3 record including 50 knockouts.
Southpaw Thompson, 40, has a 36-2 record with 24 knockouts but has won all five fights since the defeat by the Ukrainian. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian, editing by Tony Jimenez)
* David Bowie's final album 'Blackstar' wins five (Rewrites, adds show highlights)
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 12 A giant video projection of the U.S. Constitution loomed over the stage at this year's Grammys, making the music industry's top awards show one of the most overtly political yet.
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 12 A giant video projection of the U.S. Constitution loomed over the stage at this year's Grammys, making the music industry's top awards show one of the most overtly political yet.