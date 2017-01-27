LONDON Jan 27 "Unprofessional relationships" within AIBA created an atmosphere of collusion between senior management and judges that undermined the boxing body at last year's Rio de Janeiro Olympics, the governing body said in a statement on Friday.

It added, however, that a special investigation committee of experts had found no evidence of active interference in the results after carrying out 50 interviews over a four month period.

"An unwelcome axis of influence and sole decision-making had been created and used by former Senior Management that led to a lack of due process being carried out," said AIBA president Ching-kuo Wu.

"Whilst there is no evidence that this had a direct influence on results in Rio, if best practice is not followed 100 percent of the time by our officials and R&Js (referees and judges), that is unacceptable." (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ossian Shine)