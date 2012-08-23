By Zelie Pollon
SANTA FE, N.M. Aug 22 Five-time World Boxing
Champion Johnny Tapia died of heart disease exacerbated by
prescription drugs, an autopsy report released on Wednesday
concluded.
The 45-year-old boxer, who was found dead at his home in
Albuquerque, New Mexico on May 27, died as a result of
complications from hypertensive heart disease. Prescription
drugs were a contributing factor, the autopsy report said. The
cause of death was an accident.
Tapia's wife first released the results on Wednesday, saying
her husband died of heart disease and had no illegal drugs in
his system.
He rose to prominence in the late 1980s, and eventually won
five world boxing championships in three weight classes: super
flyweight, bantamweight, and featherweight.
His final professional boxing record was 59 wins, five
losses, and two draws. Thirty of his wins were knock-outs.
In 2007 he planned a comeback bout against Ilido Julio
dubbed "The Final Fury." A month later he was found unconscious
of a cocaine overdose and was eventually taken into custody for
violating his parole stemming from a prior cocaine offense.
Tapia was born and raised in Albuquerque, New Mexico. His
father was murdered when his mother was pregnant with him, and
his mother was later brutally murdered when he was 8 years old.
